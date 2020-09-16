Graphic : Gabe Carey

Apple’s September event concluded earlier today, where they announced updates to the iPad Air and standard iPad, alongside the Apple Watch Series 6, the Apple Watch SE, and the ‘Apple One’ bundle package. Here’s the lowdown on what was announced, and when you can order the devices.

The iPad Air 4 now has a design that closely mirrors the iPad Pro, but with its TouchID in the power button, five different colors to choose from, and the only Apple device at the time of writing to have the A14 processor, it’s the most powerful and efficient iOS device currently available.



The entry-level iPad also gained some updates, with the A12 Bionic processor and improved front and back cameras, the iPad line as a whole is something to seriously consider leading into the holidays.



Apple announced an ‘October’ release date for the iPad Air models, but you can still view the storage and pricing tiers in the meantime. The iPad Air comes in two storage choices; $599 for the 64GB model, or $50 a month, while it’s $749 or $62 a month for the 256GB model, both before taxes.



There are Cellular models that raise the price by $130 if you need to use the iPad in areas that have slow or no Wi-Fi available.

The iPad also comes in two sizes; 32GB for $329 and 128GB at $429, both before taxes. The Cellular models are also $130 on top of the above prices if you need LTE access. These are great entry-points for someone who wants to move on from their PC that they have been using for a number of years.

Apple is also promoting a 12-month monthly installment plan on their ‘Apple Card’ if you want to spread out the cost for these new iPads.

The Apple Watch also gained some updates, with the Series 6 being unveiled in a Blue and PRODUCT RED variant, alongside an improved sensor for blood oxygen levels, new bands, better battery, and an altimeter to measure the altitude of your hikes.

Where to Pre-Order the Series 6

The Series 6 starts at $399 that features the Aluminium Case, and up to the Stainless Steel models at $749, and the Titanium models at $849. Of course, you can mix and match these with the straps that you desire, alongside the new ones also announced at the event, such as the Solo Loop and the Leather Link in their variety of colors.

You can order them now, or buy one from an Apple Store directly starting Friday Friday, but it’s strongly recommended to make the purchase as soon as you can, because the shipping dates usually slip once new models to an Apple product are announced. These are now on a monthly plan, a first for the Apple Watch. On a two year plan, you could have the Series 6 at a minimum of $17 a month for the 40mm model, right up to $54 for the “Hermes” edition.

There are far too many variants to list here, but the below shows the cost of every single model that you will be able to discover and see which one is right for you.

Think of the Watch SE as the low-cost equivalent to the Series 5. It features the same screen, the same processor, fall-detection, cellular, and lots more, except for the ECG and always-on display. It’s meant to be in the middle of the Series 6 and the Series 3, as a way of introducing new customers to the Apple Watch as a whole, while taking full advantage of what watchOS 7 offers.

The Apple Watch SE is also available to pre-order now, and will be available everywhere beginning this Friday. These also come in 40mm and 44mm variants, at $279 and $309 respectively. That price, however, depends on the bands you choose alongside your purchase, as you can mix and match depending on your taste. Monthly plans for the Apple Watch SE are on offer as well, ranging from $12 for the 40mm model to $13 for the 44mm model.

The official launch is this Friday, so if you find your Watch of choice has a 3-week estimated delivery time, there’s every chance your nearest Apple Store may have it in stock. Make sure to check if a store in your area is open due to COVID-19, as you may need to drive further out to obtain the Apple Watch you desire from Friday (or order it from a third-party retailer, like B&H).