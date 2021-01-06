Image : IO Interactive

Hitman 3 (Xbox) | $60 | Amazon | Best Buy

Hitman 3 (PS4) | $60 | Amazon | Best Buy

Hitman 3 (PS5) | $60 | Amazon | Best Buy

In just a few short weeks, you’ll be guiding Agent 47 through another global murderous spree to check off his list of assassination targets. Hitman 3 is coming to PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One, and PC (exclusive to Epic Games Store) on January 20, and unless Cyberpunk 2077 scared you off from the practice, you’ll be doing yourself a favor by pre-ordering. There’s a dapper bonus to be had for doing so, and you’ll get even more if you pay a little extra.

Hitman 3 Standard Edition Pre-Order Bonus

Image : IO Interactive

Pre-ordering Hitman 3 is $60 across all platforms, and if you buy for the elder consoles, you’re entitled to next-gen upgrades within the same family. That means Xbox One owners will automatically get Series X|S upgrades through Smart Delivery.



The same is true for those going from PS4 to PS5. Unlike some other games during Sony’s generational transition, though, you’ll get a free PS4 copy if you buy the PS5 version. That’s because Hitman 3 includes PlayStation VR support for the very first time, and currently, the PlayStation 4 is your only avenue to play in that mode.

Things are a little less volatile on PC; there’s just one copy to worry about and only one place to get it, and it’ll look as good as your rig can handle.

No matter which edition you opt for, you’re entitled to a trio of sharp-looking three-piece suits, some of which could pass for that waiter or bartender you’ll potentially replace to sneak a cyanide pill into a drink or two. Even better, you can mix and match the suit, guns, and briefcase.

Hitman 3 Deluxe Edition Bonuses

Image : IO Interactive

Hitman 3 Deluxe Edition (PS5) | $80 | Best Buy

Hitman 3 Deluxe Edition (PS4) | $80 | Best Buy

Hitman 3 Deluxe Edition (Xbox) | $80 | Best Buy

If you’re really about that double Baller life, you’ll want Hitman 3's Deluxe Edition, which is exclusive to Best Buy as far as third-party retailers go. It comes with the standard pre-order bonus, but in addition, you’ll get three more deluxe suits of a much funkier variety, plus access to extra escalation contracts that’ll begin dropping in January.

For the uninitiated, escalation contracts give you one or more targets to take out—just like any other job, really—only you’ll have varying stipulations that will alter how you approach your missions. Whether you have to use a specific kill method, use the same disguise throughout the entirety of your contract, or dodge more guards and cameras than usual, escalations are typically harder to master than main missions but come with increased rewards.

The rest of what you’re getting in Hitman 3 Deluxe Edition is all fan service, with a digital The World of Hitman book, soundtracks, and a video of the game’s director delivering commentary for the opening mission.

