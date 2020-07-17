It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
GamingPlaystation 4

Here's Where You'll Be Able to Pre-Order the PlayStation 5

hezeqiyah
Quentyn Kennemer
Filed to:PlayStation 5
PlayStation 5SonyPS5
25
Save
PlayStation 5 | Amazon
PlayStation 5 | Amazon
Image: Sony

PlayStation 5 | Amazon

It’s redundant (and hilariously cliche) to say the PlayStation 5 will be Sony’s most powerful console yet, but that’s exactly what it is. And it’s not just because it can push higher teraflops that owning one is an exciting fantasy.

Advertisement

The console maker invested significant research and development into the storage system, which doesn’t sound all that exciting on the surface, but with an NVMe SSD tightly integrated into an advanced system architecture that goes out of its way to extract every theoretical drop of speed, it has developers watering at the mouth.

Advertisement

And the games look just as marvelous as you were hoping. PlayStation 5 is looking like a sure must-buy in 2020. If you’re sold, well, we have some bad news: You can’t secure your order right this moment.

As a consolation, we at least now have an official PlayStation 5 landing page over at Amazon, and there’s a good bet that’ll be one of many places you can stake your claim to one whenever the floodgates open.

G/O Media may get a commission
Hoffman Print Legend Sneaker

Other retailers will certainly have their own stock with unique deals and bundles, and we’ll be on the lookout for those, too. We’ll update this post whenever something shakes!

Advertisement
Quentyn Kennemer

Associate Editor. I'm trying to be the very best like no one ever was. To play every game in the world is my real test. Finding the time to is my cause.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

13 Things You Can Buy to Beat the Summer Heat

This $25 Capture Card Turns Any HDMI Camera Into the Perfect Zoom Webcam

Grab a Pair of Crocs for up to 60% off Right Now

Cheap Headphones, Chargers, and More: RAVPower and TaoTronics Deals You Can't Pass Up