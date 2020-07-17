Here's Where You'll Be Able to Pre-Order the PlayStation 5

PlayStation 5 Image : Sony

It’s redundant (and hilariously cliche) to say the PlayStation 5 will be Sony’s most powerful console yet, but that’s exactly what it is. And it’s not just because it can push higher teraflops that owning one is an exciting fantasy.



The console maker invested significant research and development into the storage system, which doesn’t sound all that exciting on the surface, but with an NVMe SSD tightly integrated into an advanced system architecture that goes out of its way to extract every theoretical drop of speed, it has developers watering at the mouth.

And the games look just as marvelous as you were hoping. PlayStation 5 is looking like a sure must-buy in 2020. If you’re sold, well, we have some bad news: You can’t secure your order right this moment.

As a consolation, we at least now have an official PlayStation 5 landing page over at Amazon, and there’s a good bet that’ll be one of many places you can stake your claim to one whenever the floodgates open.

Other retailers will certainly have their own stock with unique deals and bundles, and we’ll be on the lookout for those, too. We’ll update this post whenever something shakes!