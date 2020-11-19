Here Are the Gaming Deals To Look Out for on Black Friday

Image : EA, Ubisoft, Bethesda, Square Enix

Black Friday can be exhausting for anyone looking for video game deals. It’s exciting to see tons of titles discounted, but there’s an overwhelming sense of dread that comes with the territory too. What do you buy when virtually every big game of the last few years is on sale? This year, it’s all about padding out your backlog. With new console launch games still too fresh for a big discount, most 2020 game sales revolve around the last generation’s biggest hits. If there are big games that just fell through the cracks, this is your chance to get them cheap. Here’s a few games to keep tabs on as your gear up for Black Friday. Note that the prices listed below will only be available once the deals go live, and some may only be available in store.



GameStop’s sale includes some very recent games at surprisingly low prices. Chief among those is Star Wars Squadrons, which you’ll be able to grab for just $17. Squadrons is especially worth checking out at that price point. The aerial dogfighting game is a surprising blast on its own, but the VR support really makes it stand out. If you have a PSVR, it’s one of the more fully realized games available on the headset. Speaking of Disney properties, Marvel’s Avengers will be down to $27. That’s a cheap price for anyone who was curious about the live service game, but put off by initial reviews.

Walmart will offer tons of recent releases, including some very new games, at different prices. The most eye-catching deal is Watch Dogs: Legion, which will be available for $30. That’s 50% off of a AAA title that just came out in October. Considering that fresh, November games like Spider-Man: Miles Morales aren’t likely to be discounted this year, this is one of the best deals out there when it comes to new releases. My personal pick of the litter? Final Fantasy VII Remake will be down to $30. If you’ve yet to play it, the ambitious remake is a total reimagining of the Midgar section in Final Fantasy VII, fleshing it out into a wild, 40-hour action-RPG. It’s one of 2020’s finest games and one you don’t want to miss out on.

The retailer will also have a selection of Nintendo Switch games on sale for $30. While the discounts don’t include newer titles like Animal Crossing: New Horizons or Paper Mario: The Origami King, it’s a solid way to catch up on the Switch’s strong first-party library. Luigi’s Mansion 3 and Fire Emblem: Three Houses are standouts for anyone who missed the boat on either title last year.

If sports are more of your thing, Best Buy will have a whole batch of recent titles for $28. That includes Madden NFL 21, FIFA 21, and more. Beyond that, there’s quite a few highlights to keep your eye on. Persona 5 Royal will be $20, which is a great value considering that the RPG contains well over 100 hours of content. This year’s bloody hit Doom Eternal will be down to $20 as well, so you can go to Hell for cheap.

It’s worth noting that these retailers plan to have limited stock of the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S on Black Friday, though how you get them differs from store to store. GameStop says it’ll only have systems available in-store, which is a double risky prospect this year. Meanwhile, the systems and some corresponding accessories will be online only at Walmart. The latter seems like the preferable route considering the current state of the world, but have your clicking finger ready, because consoles are likely to sell out fast.