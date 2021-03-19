Image : Kellog’s

Video game food tie-ins are always a bit silly. Remember when you had to buy Butterfinger bars to get a Tifa theme for your PS4? Nothing better represents that anti-capitalist, environmental themes of Final Fantasy VII Remake like seeing Cloud’s big, doofy face on a Nestle chocolate bar. At worst, these crossovers can feel like meaningless cash grabs. At best, they’re just goofy enough to warrant an ironic purchase.

The Halo Pringles That Taste Like a Fictional Bird: A Review

When I heard about the new collaboration between Halo and Pringles, I had no idea which side of the spectrum it would land on. On paper, it’s certainly one of the most bizarre crossovers I’ve ever read. The limited edition chips are “Moa flavored,” which might have you scratching your head already. What’s a Moa? It’s a fictional bird that appears in Halo: Reach. Think of it as a space ostrich. That explanation probably doesn’t make this any less confusing, frankly. What does a fictional bird possibly taste like?

If you’re rolling your eyes at this, let me say something that’ll really blow your mind: the Moa Burger Pringles are good. Shockingly good.



The burning question on your mind is, undoubtedly, what could these possibly taste like? Usually when chips use an artificial burger flavor, you end up with something that tastes like a Big Mac crushed down into a fine powder. Instead, this more closely resembles a Kobe beef burger. It strikes a nice balance between tang and spice that puts it in a perfect sweet spot. There’s just enough heat to give it a kick without overwhelming the flavor. That mixture of distinct seasonings doesn’t smother the base chip taste either. Much like a can of Pringles, everything’s perfectly stacked on top of one another.

I’m fond of the fact that this variety opts for the wavy style of Pringles. The ridges catch that bright orange layer of spices well and give just a hint of extra texture to the experience. Yes, I am very serious about all of this. I sincerely enjoy the Halo Pringles. There’s a world in which this collaboration is little more than Pringles slapping Master Chief onto the side of a can of sour cream and onion chips and calling it a day. Monster is currently taking that approach with its Halo/Monster crossover, which is an excuse to give players double XP for Halo Infinite—a game that is still half a year away at best.

The goofy Moa Burger Pringles strive to be more than your average partnership. It’s less of a cheap cash grab and more of a fun way to imagine what the cuisine of this fictional world tastes like. It’s a completely ridiculous idea, but it’s less harrowing than the alternative. Next, I demand a green Gatorade flavor that tastes like Master Chief’s blood. Let’s get even weirder with it. I want to eat Mario.