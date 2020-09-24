It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Halo Infinite Pre-Order Release Date Xbox One Series X S

hezeqiyah
Quentyn Kennemer
Xbox Series X
Delayed it may be, Halo: Infinite is still one of the hottest titles slated for the incoming Xbox Series X, which is now up for pre-order and shipping November 10. Infinite is also up for pre-order at Best Buy, and it’s an Xbox Smart Delivery title, so if you pre-order it now, you can play it on the Xbox One X and PC the day it comes out, then get a better version on the Xbox Series X automatically at no additional cost when you upgrade.

Frag Out and Finish the Fight in Halo Infinite, Now Available for Pre-Order

Graphic: Quentyn Kennemer
Best Buy doesn’t currently offer bonus incentives for pre-ordering Halo: Infinite, but aside from the $60 standard edition, you can score a Master Chief PVC statue and SteelBook. This exclusive bundle is $130 normally, but there’s a $25 discount sitting on it as of writing. There are no other physical or digital goodies included, so this one is for hardcore Halo fans who want something new in the collection to flaunt their fandom. Sadly, we don’t know what that SteelBook looks like just yet.

We’ll update this story with more juicy pre-order opportunities as they pop up heading toward Halo Infinite’s expected 2021 launch.

This article was originally published in July 2020 and updated with new information on 9/24/2020.

Quentyn Kennemer

