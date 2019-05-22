Image: Greats

Ever wanted to blind fellow pedestrians with your footwear? Greats’ latest collection, The Royale Safety, is so eye-catching, it maybe, probably is a hazard in some states.



Image: Greats

The Royale Safety most notably comes in a day-glow Safety Yellow and Black color combo, but there are also a pair of more subtle colorways available with a neon accent visible only on the heel and stitching on the sole: White and Safety Yellow, and Grey and Safety Green. But no matter which colors grab your attention, all feature a nylon upper and bright white 3M reflective strip on the side, along with an extra set of 3M reflective shoelaces. According to a press release, “This style was designed to pay subtle homage to the everyday workers who keep our cities safe, constantly building, and progressing forward.” Ok.

So, if you want to boldly dress your feet up like a city worker (or you’re just into neon), it will cost you $162. Good thing Greats’ Memorial Day Sale is going on now, so you can save 20% on these vivid sneakers with promo code SUNNY20.

