If, like me, you prefer to spend as much time as possible under a blanket at home, Gravel made a blanket that you can take with you anywhere.



The Layover Travel Blanket isn’t the only compact, nylon blanket out there, but it does seem to be one of the most thoughtfully designed. It has a leg pocket to keep your feet extra warm (and hide them if you take your shoes off on a plane)! It has a built-in storage pocket for your phone and keys! It packs down into an included sack that’s smaller than a pair of shoes! It weighs less than a pound! Plenty of people pack a travel pillow to stay comfortable on planes, trains, and busses, and Gravel’s betting that they can convince a lot of travelers to bring a blanket too.

The Layover is the third Kickstarter project from Gravel, the folks behind my personal favorite toiletry kit, and has already blown through its funding goal. You can cozy up to the blanket for an earlybird price (currently $99) by preordering, or save more by preordering two. They snap together to form a larger blanket, after all.