You know Goal Zero for their solar panels and giant camping batteries, but their new Sherpa 100PD battery pack promises to be useful whether you’re in the backcountry or in the office.



The 25,600mAh pack features two USB-A outputs, a 60W USB-C output (far more powerful than almost every other USB-C PD battery packs out there), and even a Qi charging pad on top for your phone. That means you can charge up to four gadgets at once, including high-draw devices like MacBook pros. But low key, my favorite inclusion is the tiny LED screen that shows you how much battery you have left as a percentage, rather than like, a series of dots.

At $170, it’s one of the most expensive USB battery packs we’ve ever seen, but it’s also the only one out there with this combination of features. You could choose from a few battery packs with similar capacity for less than half the price, but almost all of them cap their USB-C ports at 30W (or 45W if you’re lucky), and almost none of them include Qi charging for your phone. Whether that’s worth the price premium is debatable, but what’s not up for debate is how many different ways you’d be able to use this thing.