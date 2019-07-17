Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Glossier has finally embarked on the next phase of its plan to completely take over your life. The cult-status minimalist skincare and makeup brand (which has since branched out into maximalist makeup) has just dropped its first collection of merch from it’s new, limited-edition line, GlossiWEAR.



The collection includes a marbled resin hair comb and claw clip in Glossier’s signature millennial pink hue, a yellow Glossier-branded duffle bag, pink Glossier slides, and a set of four hair clips specifically designed to keep your strands out of your face while you’re applying your Brow Flick, Cloud Paint, or whatever other makeup you happen to own. The seasonally appropriate slides will set you back the most at $25, while the bag is just $20. The hair accessories range from $10 to $12.

But that’s not all: More merch is on the way. In September, GlossiWEAR will add a baby blue long-sleeved tee, a pink sweatshirt, and a white baseball cap to their merch collection—all of which are sure to be a part of any pastel-obsessed influencer’s fever dream. Unfortunately, there’s no indication that the pink jumpsuits notoriously worn by Glossier store employees will ever be available to buy, but a girl can dream.

All of these items are sure to sell out of soon, so if you’re interesting in touting your Glossier fandom from head to toe, act quickly to snag your favorites from this limited-edition line.