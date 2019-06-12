Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Hold on to your eyebrows: Glossier has added yet another new product to their minimalist line. Brow Flick is a brush-tip pen meant to bestow upon your face the full brows you deserve.



This “eyebrow detailing pen,” as Glossier refers to it, contains smudge-resistant copolymers and superfine sheer pigments for a natural hair-like look. Brow Flick comes in three shades: Brown, Blonde, and Black. To apply, draw lightly on any brow area that seems a bit sparse, then let dry for a few seconds.

Brow Flick is the first eyebrow-specific product that Glossier has launched since cult-favorite Boy Brow, a much beloved eyebrow pomade that holds hairs in places and thickens for a fluffy, face-framing look. And in fact, Boy Brow is meant to be used in conjunction with Brow Flick. Simply swipe it on as the finishing touch after the pen has had a chance to dry.

Brow Flick is available now for $18, or you can pick up a Brow Flick-Boy Brow duo for $30. Either way, your brows will most definitely be on fleek.