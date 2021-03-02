Photo : BodyBlendz

Luscious locks are coveted and for a good reason. Pristine hair not only looks gorgeous but gives you a real confidence boost. However, it would be best if you didn’t have to work overtime to achieve perfection. BodyBlendz is releasing their Hair Pro Duo on March 6 to sort you out from root to tip. These Aussies know what’s up when it comes to flawless follicles.

This duo will contain a Hair Scrub and a Hair Mask. You’ll want to start with the Scrub Shampoo. Just as you exfoliate your face to prep it for pampering, that’s what this does just for your hair. It helps clear out all the products you’ve put in since your last wash. It deeply cleanses each strand. The scrub contains Himalayan Salt, which is all the rage right now because it can help with dandruff. Since we have a few more months of chilly weather, protecting against that is key. If you’ve got curly tresses, the guar bean in this reduces frizz and keeps your spirals bouncier. Abyssinia Oil makes the hair stronger for growth, and the shea butter ensures it won’t be limp or dried out when finished.

Now that you’ve cleansed your hair of toxins, it’s time for the Hair Mask. If you’ve got a damaged mane from bleaching it a few too many times, this can help soothe split ends and deep condition to thicken it up. Vitamin B5 aids in holding on to moisture which over-processed hair needs. The mask is formulated with oils for detangling and to protect from further damage. Especially ideal as we head towards warmer temperatures and being outside more.



If you’re looking to get your hair ready for fun in the sun, this is the way to go. You will only need to do this treatment two times a week. You’ll be on the way to a softer, silkier coif instantly.