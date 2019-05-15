Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

It is time to rescue Will from The Upside Down once and for all. Hopefully, you’ll be as helpful as Eleven and not as useless as Nancy Wheeler in season one. You can channel your inner child and get your hands on a Stranger Things LEGO set this June!

LEGO recently introduced The Upside Down, a 2287-piece standing model that is quite glorious. It features two dimensions, the boring ol’ Hawkins, Indiana in the ‘80s and the world of The Upside Down. Poor Will Byers is the only human in The Upside Down, though he does have a Demogorgon to keep him company.

Fans of the global hit Netflix original series will appreciate the authentic details of this highly collectible LEGO® Stranger Things toy – 75810 The Upside Down. This sturdy, brick-built model can flip between the real world and The Upside Down. The design of the model’s building instructions makes it a great shared building experience with friends and family. The Byers’ house features Will’s bedroom, the living room and the dining room. The Upside Down version of the house, from an alternate dimension, features all the rooms from the real-world model but with a dark, vine-covered, dilapidated look that fans will instantly recognize from the series. With 8 Stranger Things figures, each with its own accessories, this playset makes a great gift for Stranger Things fans who will love to build and display this model to show their passion for the series.

The LEGO set of the Byers’ family home also includes individual mini-figures for most of the Stranger Things crew. Eleven has her beloved waffle, while Mike Wheeler and Dustin Henderson have their walkie talkies, and Lucas Sinclair has his trusty slingshot. Chief Jim Hopper is there to calm down a hysterical Joyce Byers. The LEGO set even features tiny details, like a “have you seen me” poster and the famous alphabet wall in the Byers’ living room.

You can preorder The Upside Down from LEGO right now for $200 and it will be available on June 1, 2019.