Merry (way-too-early) Christmas, folks! It’s me, your resident novelty Advent calendar enthusiast. I’ve already hooked you up with a few deals on Funko and LEGO calendars, and now, I’m here to tell you Target has released some calendars as well. Show your holiday spirit with Target’s 15 Days of Socks.

Remember when getting socks for Christmas sucked? Well, thank God we all grew out of that idiocy. Now, you can blessedly get 15 socks for the holidays, in a variety of themed packages. There are socks for fans of Harry Potter, Game of Thrones, Star Wars, Marvel, Disney princesses, Lilo & Stitch, and more. Harry Potter seems to be the most popular, as there are three different calendars available for purchase at Target.