Okay, I know I overwhelm the Inventory and Kinja Deals audience with Funko products every week, but I have more. You clicked on this link, so clearly you like it! The newest items from Funko aren’t a series of vinyl pop figures or Advent calendars, it is makeup.

The Funko Presents Disney Villains is a product line clearly designed for those of us who have ever watched a Disney movie and thought, “damn, how did they do their makeup?” I mean, have you seen Maleficent’s cheekbones? I want to watch her makeup tutorial and learn everything I can.

The Disney Villians Funko line at Ulta is based on the four main big bads. We’re talking Maleficent from Sleeping Beauty, Ursula from The Little Mermaid, the Evil Queen from Snow White and the Seven Dwarves, and Cruella De Vil from 101 Dalmatians. Included for each villain are a brush set, high-shine lip gloss, eyeliner, and a palette. The makeup brush sets include a bag and five brushes.

Josh Silverman, EVP, Global Product Commercialization for Disney Parks, Experiences and Products, said in a press release:

“The Funko character aesthetic paired with Disney Villains, vibrant makeup colors and palates has resulted in a wickedly glamorous collaboration. This collection adds yet another opportunity for fans of our iconic villains and beauty enthusiasts to connect with iconic Disney characters in fun and unique ways.”

Of the four different palettes, there is a 12-color Funko X Disney Villains Maleficent Eyeshadow Palette featuring a lot of purple and blue hues. The Funko X Disney Villains Evil Queen Eyeshadow Palette has more muted brown tones. The Funko X Disney Villains Ursula Highlighter Palette is a four-pan palette featuring shades like Body Language and Unfortunate Souls. And to round things out, there is Funko X Disney Villains Cruella Blush & Bronzer Palette which has three blush shades and one bronzer. All four of those palettes are $24 each.

The four brush sets are currently available for purchase right now and the rest of the makeup will be available on Sunday, September 22.

