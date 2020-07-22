It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Clothing and LifestyleApparel

Frank and Oak's Sustainable Cotton Masks Are Here to Help You Social Distance in Style

thegabecarey
Gabe Carey
Filed to:Sustainable Fashion
Sustainable FashionFrank and Oak
214
Save
Reusable Cotton Masks (Set of 2) | $24 | Frank and Oak
Reusable Cotton Masks (Set of 2) | $24 | Frank and Oak
Image: Frank and Oak

Reusable Cotton Masks (Set of 2) | $24 | Frank and Oak

Believe it or not, we’re still in the midst of a pandemic, which means you should be wearing a mask every time you leave the house, no exceptions. That said, I totally understand the skepticism from a fashion perspective. The standard cloth masks, though essential for flattening the curve and saving lives assuming they’re all you have to work with, are undoubtedly an eyesore.

Advertisement

Frank and Oak, a budding Montreal-based apparel company focused on sustainability have introduced their own line of 100% cotton face masks to put your concerns over appearance to rest. Available in five colorways including navy blue, you can mix and match your choice of two reusable masks as you see fit. The reversible, non-medical face masks feature adjustable ear straps designed to maximize comfort, a twist tie nose bridge for a tailored fit, and a built-in pouch in case you wish to append a filter.

While the masks themselves cost $24 for a pack of two, shipping at Frank and Oak is free only on orders that exceed $49, so you may need to splurge on three to subtract the delivery fees at checkout. In fact, due to manufacturing shortages, the site listing advises against purchasing more than three sets. Considering how hard it is to find washable face masks as good looking as these, much less any in stock, I’d jump on this offer while supplies last.

Advertisement
Gabe Carey

Manager, Commerce Content & Strategy

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

Save Big on Games and Accessories in Today’s Best PlayStation Deals

The Anker PowerWave II Charging Pad Is Only $21

Tuesday's Best Deals: Verizon iPhone 11, NieR: Automata—GotY Edition, Free Satisfyer Pro 2, Samsung QLED TV, Tacklife T8 Jump Starter, and More

Now $70 off, Bose QuietComfort 35 II ANC Headphones Will Set You Free From Noisy Neighbors Once and for All