Frank and Oak's Sustainable Cotton Masks Are Here to Help You Social Distance in Style

Reusable Cotton Masks (Set of 2) | $24 | Frank and Oak

Believe it or not, we’re still in the midst of a pandemic, which means you should be wearing a mask every time you leave the house, no exceptions. That said, I totally understand the skepticism from a fashion perspective. The standard cloth masks, though essential for flattening the curve and saving lives assuming they’re all you have to work with, are undoubtedly an eyesore.

Frank and Oak, a budding Montreal-based apparel company focused on sustainability have introduced their own line of 100% cotton face masks to put your concerns over appearance to rest. Available in five colorways including navy blue, you can mix and match your choice of two reusable masks as you see fit. The reversible, non-medical face masks feature adjustable ear straps designed to maximize comfort, a twist tie nose bridge for a tailored fit, and a built-in pouch in case you wish to append a filter.

While the masks themselves cost $24 for a pack of two, shipping at Frank and Oak is free only on orders that exceed $49, so you may need to splurge on three to subtract the delivery fees at checkout. In fact, due to manufacturing shortages, the site listing advises against purchasing more than three sets. Considering how hard it is to find washable face masks as good looking as these, much less any in stock, I’d jump on this offer while supplies last.