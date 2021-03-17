Image : Nintendo

Folks, Fortnite isn’t going anywhere. While hater s have prayed that it would be a short fad that died off, it continues to dominate the gaming world, even after it was removed from the App Store. In fact, the game is only making more headlines thanks to wild events like its Travis Scott concert or its deluge of pop culture crossovers. With a brand new season starting, it’s back in the news this month and we don’t expect it to fade away anytime soon. It’s time to stop worrying and learn to love the battle royale game. Or go on hating. I’m not going to tell you what to do.

You Can Pre-Order the Fortnite Joy-Cons That Have a Banana’s Face on Them

What I will tell you is that the Nintendo Switch is getting a new set of J oy-C ons inspired by the game and you can pre-order them now. This is a blue and yellow pair with a Fortnite “F” emblazoned on the back of one and the words “Nana Nana” on the other. Okay! But the real attraction here? The banana man’s face is on it. Look closely at the right joy-con and you’ll see an eyeball next to the home button and his little banana smile below that. We’ve seen a lot of custom Switch controllers over the years, but this is most certainly the first one to feature a banana’s face on it, no question.

This isn’t just cosmetic. Buyers actually get 500 V-Bucks and a download code for an in-game item pack with this. That includes the Electri-Claw pickaxe and a “unique” glider. So for Fortnite players on Switch, it’s actually a pretty nice package. The controllers officially launch on June 4 and retail for $80, but you can pre-order them today.