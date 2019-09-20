Photo: GLOSSYBOX

Are you sick of me and my Advent calendars yet? Probably not if you’re reading this. If the Funko, LEGO, and sock calendars weren’t your thing, maybe you’ve been holding out for a beauty-related calendar. Well, you’re in luck! GLOSSYBOX just announced their Advent Calendar Box.



Sadly, this calendar doesn’t come with chocolate inside. But if you’re a makeup lover, you won’t be disappointed. It will be filled with 25 luxury skincare and beauty items to open. GLOSSYBOX has packed the Advent calendar full of fan-favorite brands and newcomers, like Armani, Oribe, Phillip Kingsley, Viktor&Rolf, Christophe Robin, and Alterna. What makes this even more exciting is that it won’t be a bunch of mini-sized items that you’ll only get one to three uses out of. The calendar will have full and deluxe-sized items as well. And it’s only $99, but valued at $500.



If you’re already dying to open this Advent calendar, you’ll need to sign up on the GLOSSYBOX website to be notified of the launch. It’ll be open first to subscribers for orders on October 8th. If you’re not a subscriber, you’ll have to wait until October 15th.

