Find Out Who Killed Toby When You Buy Clue: The Office Edition

Okay, do you really want to know who killed Toby? Or are you like Michael Scott and want to celebrate instead? Whichever side you fall on, you’ll want to grab a copy of Clue: The Office Edition Board Game to find out what happens next.

When you play, you’ll be attending a mandatory Dunder Mifflin Murder Mystery exercise where six people need to play to figure out “who dun it.”

WHO killed Toby Flenderson? WHAT office weapon was used? WHERE at Dunder Mifflin did it occur?

If you win, you’ll get a free week’s vacation from work (in the game, please see your IRL boss to confirm). The players and possible suspects in this game are Dwight Schrute, Angela Martin, Jim Halpert, Pam Beesly, Andy Bernard, and Stanley Hudson. Michael isn’t an option, because he will be too busy meddling in the case. We’re sad that Creed isn’t an option, but he might be too obvious of a suspect.

Photo : Hot Topic

The potential murder weapons are a World’s Best Boss mug, a George Foreman grill, a Petzel Day pretzel, a ream of Dunder Mifflin paper, nunchucks, a tire chain, a manila folder with a knife inside, and more. You’ll travel all over the Scranton office to find the murder, from the annex to the conference room to the kitchen to the break room and more.

You can buy your copy of Clue: The Office Edition Board Game from Hot Topic for $49. It’s currently exclusive to Hot Topic, so you won’t find this anywhere else!