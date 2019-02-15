Graphic: Eight Sleep

We’ve seen smart mattresses with dual-zone heating, which is perfectly fine, but it basically amounts to a smartphone-connected electric blanket. But Eight Sleep’s upcoming Pod mattress raises the game with a true, active heating and cooling system.



The Pod features a series of fluid-filled channels running through the foam mattress, and a single hub that can cool the liquid to as low as 55 degrees, or heat it up to 115, and circulate different temperatures to both sides of the bed independently. If you like a cool mattress, and your partner prefers things warm and cozy, this seems like a complete solution where electric blankets only solve one person’s problem.

Of course, this being 2019, it also works with Alexa (“Alexa, cool down my bed”), tracks how much you’re tossing and turning, and can even gently wake you up in the morning by cooling down the mattress. You can skip all the smart features and just enjoy the Pod for its unique climate control options, but they’re there if you want them.

The Pod is expected to ship in April, and you can preorder yours starting at $1,995, with a $95 upfront deposit. For a limited time though, you can also save $250 at checkout with promo code SLEEPPOD. That’s a lot of money, sure, but as someone who prefers to sleep ice cold, it definitely seems justifiable.

Eight Sleep’s original smart mattress is still on sale as well, and features sleep tracking features and smart home support for about half the cost of the Pod. And for a limited time, our readers can get it for $275 off with promo code GIZMODO275.