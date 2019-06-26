Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

F is for friends who do stuff together. U is for you and me. N is for anywhere and any time at all, down here in the deep blue sea! It doesn’t matter if you haven’t watched this episode of Spongebob Squarepants in 20 years, you still know all the words to the “F.U.N. Song.” Right now, Spongebob lovers can get a Funko Pop! dedicated to one of the best songs.

Exclusively on Amazon for Prime members, you can preorder the Funko Pop! Spongebob & Plankton with Fun Song Letters for $12. The Pop! figure includes Spongebob, Plankton, and the F.U.N. letters from the “F.U.N. Song.” You can’t help but sing when looking at their weird-but-endearing eyes.

You can channel your inner Plankton when you’re feeling grumpy. F is for fire that burns down the whole town. U is for uranium... BOMBS! N is for no survivors! And if you feel all tingly inside, you don’t have to stop. That is how you’re supposed to feel!

From SpongeBob SquarePants, SpongeBob and plankton with the fun song letters as a Funko pop! Vinyl. This Funko pop! Figure represents one of the most iconic moments and songs in the history of the long cartoon. Bring home this SpongeBob pop! Today and sing along to the fun song! This figure stands 3. 75 inches tall and comes in a window box display. Check out all the Spongebob figures from Funko!

When you order the Funko Pop! Spongebob & Plankton with Fun Song Letters now, you have a price guarantee and you won’t be charged until the product ships. It is set to release on November 15, 2019.