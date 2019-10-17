Expand Your Alcohol Horizons, and Preorder the Flaviar Spirits of the World Advent Calendar

Time to get into the spirit of Christmas, literally. Flaviar has two Advent calendars available for preorder that will catch your eye if you’re looking to taste test new alcoholic beverages .

W hiskey lovers will go nuts for the Whiskeys of the World Advent Calendar, a nd for the person who doesn’t have a signature drink , there’ s the expansive Spirits of the World Advent Calendar. Both calendars are currently available for preorder for $225 each, which is $25 off the retail price.

If you’re interested in the Whiskies of the World Advent Calendar, you’ll want to know:

It took Jules Verne 80 days to travel the world, but we’ll do it in 24 days through this colorful selection of Whiskies from all over the globe. Scotch, Bourbon, Rye, Japanese, and Irish Whiskey... There’s a new amber potion for each day till Christmas.

As for the Spirits of the World, this will pique your interest:

If you like to go beyond Whiskey, expose your palate to exciting new flavors by trying a different Spirit every day. Sure, in the calendar you’ll find Whiskey, but there’s also Gin, Tequila, Rum, Brandy, Vodka, and Mezcal - you name it!

Both a dvent calendars include 24 samples, a Glencairn glass, Flaviar coaster, and a tasting note booklet. You can preorder either calendar now; they’ll ship out come November .