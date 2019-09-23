Graphic: Chelsea Stone

As far as fabrics go, cashmere feels great. But you know what feels even better? Saving the planet. Now, with Everlane’s new ReCashmere line, you can have both things.



ReCashmere is featured in three new women’s items from the minimalist cool brand—The ReCashmere Vintage Crew, The ReCashmere Button Mockneck, and The ReCashmere Cardigan—and two new men’s styles—The ReCashmere Crew and The ReCashmere V-Neck. All of the sweaters come in a variety of fall-ready colors, including basics like Black, Bone, and Heathered Ink (aka navy), and bolder yellows, greens, and reds.

Each item consists of 60% recycled cashmere made from premium Italian yarn and 40% extra fine merino wool. The result is a top that has just half the carbon footprint of the brand’s 100% Grade-A cashmere sweaters, but 100% still feels super soft and cozy.

Men’s ReCashmere runs for $98, which the women’s styles range from $95 to $120. Stock up now for fall (and to celebrate your own private UNGA Climate Summit); Everlane favorites often sell out fast, and ReCashmere is sure to be in-demand.