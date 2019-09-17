Image: Everlane

It’s almost boot season, people, so naturally, Everlane has a new release that’s bound to become your shoe wardrobe stable over the next several months. On the heels of the release of their Day Glove ReKnit flat, the retailer has unveiled the Glove Boot, an ankle boot made from the same sustainable fabric.

The Glove Boot features a walkable 2-inch heel and comes in 5 attractive colors: Black, Toffee, Bone, Tomato, and Cobalt. The ribbed fabric features just the right amount of stretch to keep things comfortable, but not so much that you’ll be sliding out of the shoe.

But this fall staple doesn’t just look good; it’s good for the planet, too. Each pair is made from 9 renewed plastic bottles, which offsets the $155 price tag, right?