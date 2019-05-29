Image: Everlane

The Day Glove, Everlane’s famed Italian leather flat that’s comfortable enough to run in, just got even more comfortable, more sustainable, and cooler—literally. The Day Glove ReKnit revamps the foot-hugging design with a new breathable knit upper and an outsole made from 8 recycled plastic bottles per pair.

Image: Everlane

The ReKnit, which looks almost sock-like with its ribbed pattern, comes in five basic colors to match with any summer outfit: Black, White, Pink, Red, and Yellow. And like the original Day Glove, it features a tab on the heel for easy pull-on and a cushioned leather insole. Not to mention, the ReKnit is ultra-lightweight and flexible, so your feet won’t be screaming to get out of them by the end of the day.



Unlike the Day Glove, though, the ReKnit retails for just $98 (that’s $17 less than its leather sibling). The Day Glove ReKnit doesn’t officially launch until tomorrow, but you can snag a pair for yourself early to start your summer off on the right foot.