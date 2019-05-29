The Day Glove, Everlane’s famed Italian leather flat that’s comfortable enough to run in, just got even more comfortable, more sustainable, and cooler—literally. The Day Glove ReKnit revamps the foot-hugging design with a new breathable knit upper and an outsole made from 8 recycled plastic bottles per pair.
The ReKnit, which looks almost sock-like with its ribbed pattern, comes in five basic colors to match with any summer outfit: Black, White, Pink, Red, and Yellow. And like the original Day Glove, it features a tab on the heel for easy pull-on and a cushioned leather insole. Not to mention, the ReKnit is ultra-lightweight and flexible, so your feet won’t be screaming to get out of them by the end of the day.
Unlike the Day Glove, though, the ReKnit retails for just $98 (that’s $17 less than its leather sibling). The Day Glove ReKnit doesn’t officially launch until tomorrow, but you can snag a pair for yourself early to start your summer off on the right foot.