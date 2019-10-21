Everlane Just Released a Slew of New Outerwear

As the weather turns colder, Everlane has your back—and your front, and your arms, and in some cases, even your legs. The brand famous for elevated minimalism is here to be your go-to when it comes to outwear, seeing that just in the last few days, they’ve released several new jacket styles you’ll want to wear all season long.

First up: leather. Everlane has come out with it’s first ever leather jacket; for ladies, there’s The Modern Leather Jacket in Mellow Pink, Storm Blue, or Black, and for guys, there’s The Leather Bomber Jacket. Both are certainly pricey at $298, but they’re the kinds of timeless wardrobe staples that you’ll have in your closet forever.

And for when temperatures really start plummeting, keep yourself cozy with a puffer from Everlane’s Re:Down collection. All Re:Down items are made from recycled fill from down comforters and pillows; the result is an ethical, ultra warm, yet super light jacket that will help you weather even the coldest of days. Women can choose from the shorter Puffy Puff or the long Sleeping Bag Puffer, while guys get the Reversible Puffer. Prices range from $168 to $198.

As with most of Everlane’s new releases, these hot items will likely start to sell out soon. So if you’re thinking of investing in new outerwear of your own, consider buying before the number of items in stock—and the temperatures—bottom out.