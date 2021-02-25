Photo : Echt Activewear

If you’re tired of having your workout clothes fold whenever you go into downward-facing dog, you’re in luck. Echt, an activewear brand has just released its newest line, Lapse Activewear. With an understated silhouette, the leggings were made to make sure you have a full range of movement, and the high-waist will continue to keep everything nice and secure while you’re getting your workout in. The flexible waistband does help a bunch in lying flat on your belly. Not to mention, it was made with sweat-wicking polyamide so you aren’t dripping in your own body juices.

Echt’s Lapse Activewear Is Poised To Help You Get in Shape Without Sacrificing Flexibility and Comfort

If you’re also looking for a decent sports bra, Lapse Activewear has also got you covered. With wide shoulder straps, you’ll get medium coverage for jogging, yoga, biking, or just lounging on your couch. If you’re going out, you can keep in the padding for a rounded look, or take it out if that’s your thing—your body your choice! Plus, with a price of $36, it’s a low-risk purchase.

Right now, the Lapse series comes in four colors—black, blue, caper yellow, and green—and five sizes ranging from XS to XL, but I’m sure more will be added as the line rises in popularity.

As a connoisseur of activewear, I have to say I’m personally intrigued.

