Don't Faceplant That Ollie: Pre-order Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2 Remastered Today

As someone whose online gaming cherry was popped by Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater, I’m just as eager as I KNOW you are to secure a copy of Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 Remastered, which was announced out of nowhere by the man himself. You can do that for just $40 at Amazon today.

This classic skater has seen better days, but starting September 4, you can go back to the good ol’ ones in crisp Full HD and 60 frames per second, now available for pre-order on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. (A PC version is also planned, but its pre-order page has been pulled from the Epic Games Store for the time being.)

The games will feature all the classic parks, skaters, and music you love, and we don’t have many details right now, but we’re even said to be getting some new features baked into this sesh.

The $50 digital deluxe edition, which you can only pre-order on Xbox One as of writing, adds some nice bonus content:

‘The Ripper’ skater from Powell-Peralta®

Unique retro outfits for Tony Hawk, Steve Caballero and Rodney Mullen

Unique retro content for the Create-A-Skater mode

You can also snag the collector’s edition at GameStop—$100 on PS4 and Xbox One—which includes the full game, the digital deluxe content, and a full-sized limited edition Birdhouse skateboard deck.

As a bonus, GameStop will throw in a little fingerboard no matter which version you pre-order, so you can pull off all the tricks your bricks for feet can only dream of.

