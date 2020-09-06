Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 (PS4, Xbox One, PC) | $40 | Amazon
As someone whose online gaming cherry was popped by Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater, I’m just as eager as I KNOW you are to secure a copy of Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 Remastered, which was announced out of nowhere by the man himself. You can do that for just $40 at Amazon today.
This classic skater has seen better days, but now you can go back to the good ol’ ones in crisp 4K HDR, now available for purchase PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. In rare form, the PC version costs slightly more at $50, something our budget conscious readers ought to consider before snapping it up.
The games feature all the classic parks, skaters, and music you love, and the $50 digital deluxe edition (PS4, Xbox One, PC) adds some nice bonus content:
- ‘The Ripper’ skater from Powell-Peralta®
- Unique retro outfits for Tony Hawk, Steve Caballero and Rodney Mullen
- Unique retro content for the Create-A-Skater mode
You can also snag the collector’s edition at GameStop—$100 on PS4 and Xbox One—which includes the full game, the digital deluxe content, and a full-sized limited edition Birdhouse skateboard deck.
This article was originally published by Quentyn Kennemer on 5/14/2020 and updated by Gabe Carey with new information on 9/6/2020.