Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 (PS4, Xbox One, PC) | $40 | Amazon

As someone whose online gaming cherry was popped by Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater, I’m just as eager as I KNOW you are to secure a copy of Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 Remastered, which was announced out of nowhere by the man himself. You can do that for just $40 at Amazon today.

This classic skater has seen better days, but now you can go back to the good ol’ ones in crisp 4K HDR , now available for purchase PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. In rare form, the PC version costs slightly more at $50, something our budget conscious readers ought to consider before snapping it up.

The games feature all the classic parks, skaters, and music you love, and t he $50 digital deluxe edition (PS4, Xbox One, PC) adds some nice bonus content:

‘The Ripper’ skater from Powell-Peralta®

Unique retro outfits for Tony Hawk, Steve Caballero and Rodney Mullen

Unique retro content for the Create-A-Skater mode

Image : Activision

You can also snag the collector’s edition at GameStop—$100 on PS4 and Xbox One—which includes the full game, the digital deluxe content, and a full-sized limited edition Birdhouse skateboard deck.

This article was originally published by Quentyn Kennemer on 5/14/2020 and updated by Gabe Carey with new information on 9/6/2020.