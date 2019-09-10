Image: Dagne Dover

It’s a...bag! Dagne Dover is adding a few new additions to their collection of high-quality, ultra organization-friendly handbags, carryalls, and totes. The brand has become a first time parent to a trio of gender-neutral, high-performance diaper bags, along with an easily transportable changing kit.



First up, the neoprene Wade Diaper Tote is available in two sizes, both of which come with stroller attachments, two key leashes (for keys, yes, but also pacifiers!), an easy access wipes pocket, and a mini changing mat, plus features you know and love from Dagne Dover’s other bags, including extra pouches inside, an exterior phone pocket, and a newly added luggage sleeve. Available in six different hues (no obnoxious baby prints here!), the large is the perfect size for brand new parents, while the small should suit moms and dads of older kiddos.

Next, the Indi Diaper Backpack—which is larger than the brand’s well-loved Dakota Backpack—is the ideal bag for parents who prefer to have both hands free. This pack also features stroller attachments, two key leashes, an extra pocket for wipes, extra pouches, a mini changing mat, and a luggage sleeve, in addition to two exterior side pocket.

Image: Dagne Dover

Finally, the Joey Changing Kit is a changing table to-go. It’s easy to wipe down, yet still soft enough to be comfortable for your baby. Not to mention, it features plenty of pocks for diapers, wipes, creams, and whatever else your baby’s butt might require. Obviously, it fits perfectly in both the Wade and Indi, plus it clips onto any stroller.



The Wade Diaper Tote will set stylish parents back $155 for a small, or $185 for a large, while the Indi Diaper Backpack costs $195. The Joey Changing Kit rounds out the bunch at $55. These bags are already selling out, though, so if you want to start carrying one around (even if you don’t have kids!) you’d better hurry, baby.