Crucial 4TB Portable SSD Graphic : Micron

Crucial 4TB Portable SSD | $490 | Newegg

There’s never a good time to run out of storage space, but it’s especially inconvenient when you’re on the road with limited options for snagging some more space. Whether you have to take your work with you on your travels, or just like to bounce between a few different locations around town, a portable drive jam-packed with space can ensure that all your files tag along, safe and sound, wherever you go.

A good solid-state drive (SSD) doesn’t have to cost much, but if you want something with enough storage to never have to worry again, you’ll probably have to spend a bit of extra cash. That’s where high-capacity drives, like the new 4TB Crucial X6 drive from Micron, come into play. Though they’re usually costly, they also provide enough space for all your most important files, plus a few tunes, games, or flicks for when it’s time to wind down.

Micron’s drive, available now for $490, is a 2.5" x 2.7" square that’s tiny enough to fit in a pocket of your bag without adding much heft. Micron also claims the drive can withstand drops of up to 6.5 feet, and is equipped with shock resistance as well, should your files find themselves on shaky ground. At nearly $500, it’s not cheap, but if the 500GB drives simply won’t cut it anymore, it’s likely the most affordable option you’ll find from a reputable brand.

