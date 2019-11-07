It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Clothing and LifestyleApparel

Crane & Canopy Just Released Pajamas So Soft, You'll Never Want to Wear Real Clothes

Ana Suarez
Filed to:Crane and Canopy
34
Save
The Layla Pajama Set, $129
Photo: Crane & Canopy

If I could spend every day wearing pajamas, I would. Sadly, it isn’t socially acceptable to wear my pajamas to work. But a girl can dream! Until then, I must nurture my love of sleepwear from the comfort of my own home at bedtime. The newest pajamas just added to my ever-growing collection is The Layla Pajama Set.

Crane & Canopy is known for their luxury bedding, so it makes sense that they’d add pajamas to their product line. The Layla PajamaSet has a classic contrast piping design and a chic collar. The combination of rayon and spandex makes these pajamas so soft and cozy. It feels softer than butter on your skin. Even if that phrase makes no sense - who would rub butter on themselves?

Advertisement

You will never want to take them off to put on a pair of tight pants to wear to work. Crane & Canopy markets these pajamas as the ultimate bedtime indulgence that are made for the sweetest dreams.

Photo: Crane & Canopy

You can get The Layla Pajama Set for $129 from Crane & Canopy in Navy, Black, and Light Gray in sizes XS to XXL. Monogramming is also available on the left side pocket for $8.

Obviously, at that price point, these pajamas aren’t in everyone’s budget. With Christmas coming up, these would make a great gift for the ultimate pajama lover in your life.

Advertisement

Share This Story

Recommended Stories

Brooks Designed a Birthday Cake Sneaker For Zappos' 20th Anniversary
Dry Brushing Sounds Like Bullshit But You Might Want to Try It Anyway
This Cleansing Balm Is the Only Thing That Gets Eyelash Glue Off of My Lids

About the author

Ana Suarez
Ana Suarez

Ana works as a commerce editor, but her dream job would be making her senior Yorkie, Tyrone, Insta famous.

EmailTwitterPosts