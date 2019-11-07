Crane & Canopy Just Released Pajamas So Soft, You'll Never Want to Wear Real Clothes

If I could spend every day wearing pajamas, I would. Sadly, it isn’t socially acceptable to wear my pajamas to work. But a girl can dream! Until then, I must nurture my love of sleepwear from the comfort of my own home at bedtime . The newest pajamas just added to my ever-growing collection is The Layla Pajama Set.

Crane & Canopy is known for their luxury bedding, so it makes sense that they’d add pajamas to their product line . The Layla PajamaSet has a classic contrast piping design and a chic collar. The combination of r ayon and spandex makes these pajamas so soft and cozy. It feels softer than butter on your skin. Even if that phrase makes no sens e - who would rub butter on themselves?

You will never want to take them off to put on a pair of tight pants to wear to work. Crane & Canopy markets these pajamas as the ultimate bedtime indulgence that are made for the sweetest dreams.

Photo : Crane & Canopy

You can get The Layla Pajama Set for $129 from Crane & Canopy in Navy, Black, and Light Gray in sizes XS to XXL. Monogramming is also available on the left side pocket for $8.

Obviously, at that price point, these pajamas aren’t in everyone’s budget. With Christmas coming up, these would make a great gift for the ultimate pajama lover in your life.