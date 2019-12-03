COMING, HE IS: You Can Finally Preorder a Baby Yoda Funko Pop!

The Force is strong with this one.

Less than one month after his Disney+ debut, Baby Yoda has officially made his merchandise debut. And of course, it is a Funko Pop! Everyone has been anxiously waiting to purchase some Baby Yoda merch after the adorable little green guy first appeared on The Mandalorian.

Now, to be clear, Funko is calling this The Child and not Baby Yoda (terrible, but W.E). Even when this character’s actual name and species are revealed, he will forever be Baby Yoda. And yes, we know this isn’t Yoda Yoda as a baby. Anyone who has been on the internet in the last month knows this, even non-Star Wars fans.

You can preorder the regular-sized Funko Pop! Baby Yoda for $11 (or $9 at Walmart) and a 10" super-sized Pop! for $30 ( same price at Walmart) . You’re going to have to be real damn patient for your Baby Yoda, because these won’t ship until May 15, 2020.

And if you are pissed AF that you have to wait until May to get this Funko Pop!, we have a different Star Wars Pop (down to its lowest price ever) you can order now and have before Christmas.