Graphic: Shep McAllister

After years of telling you during every other podcast commercial break that foam mattresses are the only way to sleep, Casper just came out with a hybrid mattress that’s supported by springs. How novel!



The new Hybrid mattresses still compress and ship in small boxes, they still have 100 night trials, and the top half of the mattresses are still comprised of various layers of foam (there’s a version that’s based off the original Casper, and another that’s based on the more advanced Wave mattress). However, the bottom half of the hybrid mattresses are built from a dense bed of fabric-wrapped springs that promise a bouncier, more breathable, and (most likely) slightly squeakier sleep experience.

If you’ve found foam mattresses to be too firm or too hot, a Casper Hybrid might be just the solution you were looking for. That said, they are more expensive than the original all-foam alternatives, with the Casper Hybrid queen coming in at $1,495 (compared to $1,195), and the Wave Hybrid priced at $2,695, compared to $2,295. They do still come with Casper’s 100-night trial though, and if you don’t end up liking the mattress, they’ll take it away for free, so there’s no huge risk in trying.