Ayo, if you’re a true New Yorker, you know Timbs are an all-year staple! Whether you’re playing a pick-up game with the boys or trying out some all pink fashions like Camron, a pair of Timbaland’s have been there for you through thick and thin. Well, pop culture icons Desus & Mero have put their own spin on a classic. They say this exclusive was inspired by growing up in the Bougie Down, and while I personally prefer a pair of buttas, I also love the intrigue of the black waterproof 6" boots , that has the look of marble notebooks, yeah you know the ones.

And because they’re a duo, they dropped two shoes, so the waterproof field boots can also get you through the tough city streets with enough swag for the ‘Gram or any other social event. Look, I think this is so damn clever and on-brand for Desus and Mero—like every native New Yorker, staying true to yourself is the best way to gain respect and they definitely have mine. Hopefully, they get women’s sizes soon, because I’d love to rock a pair with my fur puffer because you already know. It’s safe to say this Brooklyn girl agrees with the push, so make sure you cop a pair no matter what borough you rep.