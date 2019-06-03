Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

Best Gaming Deals The best deals on games, consoles, and gaming accessories from around the web, updated daily.

If you never spent a Friday night scouring the racks at Blockbuster for movies and snacks, you clicked on the wrong article. ‘90s kids (and ‘80s babies) knew exactly how much fun could be had by trolling around Blockbuster for an hour or two every weekend. Sadly, we have to settle for Netflix, Hulu, or Amazon these days. Sure, the streaming services are convenient, but they don’t provide the same experience. If you still miss Blockbuster every day, you can have a little piece of it back in your life again with The Blockbuster Party Game.

STEP BACK INTO THE ‘90S: Bring back the golden era of video rentals with a movie game for teenagers and adults alike TRIPLE CHARADES JEOPARDY: Choose three classic films and race to describe, quote and act them out for the rest of your team MOVIE BUZZER BATTLE: Challenge a player to a head-to-head showdown and shout out as many movies as you can before the time runs out PERFECT PRACTICE FOR HOLLYWOOD: Kickstart your career in showbiz as you take on charades for 200 different movies

Yes, the game is so on brand, it even comes in a Blockbuster VHS box. In order to be any good at The Blockbuster Party Game, you’ll need some movie knowledge, for categories like “movies with planes,” “movies with Tom Cruise,” “movies with a city in the title,” and more. Don’t worry, these movies aren’t only from the ‘90s, the ‘00s get plenty of love in this game, as it is meant for adults and teenagers to play together. You can pick up a copy of The Blockbuster Party Game at Target now.