Burrow's Nomad Collection Is Adding a Ton of New Customization Options

Burrow, an i nternet- favorite DT C couch company, is flexing its muscles by adding a whole host of new customization options to its Nomad Collection. Shoppers can add a new Camel leather option, three new leg types, and a new “block arm” option when designing their sofa.

If that’s not enough, there are new pillows, too.

Burrow says that the camel leather option is perfect for shoppers looking for a “lighter leather with a warm, golden tan” sofa. With this new fabric option, arm-style, and accessory expansion, there are now a dizzying 23,000 possible combinations.

These new options should allow Burrow sofas to fit in to more living rooms.

While the type of arm or leg options may seem negligible at first glance, the effect is actually quite surprising. For example, choosing the standard wooden legs would net a shopper a decidedly mid-century design, but swapping in the new metal legs (available in black, brass, and chrome finishes) pushes the otherwise identical sofa into a much more contemporary design direction.

The best part? It’s all modular, which means the new options are all compatible with any Nomad seating. So if you’ve already invested in a Burrow sofa, you can purchase individual add-ons to refresh your furniture’s look.

Burrow’s Nomad Collection starts at about $500, with the metal legs will start shipping in April.