First, Burrow brought the dream of a sofa delivered in boxes to life, but now, the DTC brand is going even bigger with their new Nomad Sectionals.

The sectional is made possible with the advent of the new Corner Seat and allows for a multitude of configurations. Among them: The L-shaped sectional, with options for five to seven seats, and the U-shaped section, with six to eight seats. Also, for an extra $300, one of those seats can be chaise, or you could spring for an ottoman add-on for $295.

As with the rest of the Nomad Collection, sofa shoppers can choose between three finishes for their couch’s wooden legs, as well as their preferred arm style.

Available in five scratch- and stain-resistant fabrics and two top-grain leathers, these sectionals start at $2,495 and go all the way up to $5,995. That’s certainly not cheap, but likely worth it, since you’ll save money and plenty of time thanks to Burrow’s modular design and tool-free assembly. Not to mention, they offer free delivery straight to your door within a week. So just sit tight and wait for your new sectional to arrive.