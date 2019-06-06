Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF GIF: Kickstarter

Late last year, we were blown away by Blanc’s heated thermal shirt which actually felt like a regular shirt. Now, the company’s back with a less eye-popping, but no less well-made second act.



The Blanc Uinta Daypack 25 aims to combine the minimalism of a day pack with the features of a heavier backpack. Like a day pack, it’s still primarily One Big Pocket inside, and made from a lightweight ripstop nylon that allows the whole thing to pack down to about the size of a 6" sub. In shape and in function, this is a lightweight day bag, like many you’ve seen before.

But the bag also steals features from more technical backpacks like YKK zippers to ensure the whole thing is rain-proof, a water bladder system with hose routing, anti-theft pockets for important travel documents, and a side-access zipper that gives us flash backs to the Peak Design Travel Bag. And while it’s not structured enough to provide the support of a “real” backpack, it does include sternum straps to take a little pressure off your shoulders.



The Uinta just went up on Kickstarter, with preorders starting at $39. Expected shipping in September.