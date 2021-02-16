Black History Month | The Inventory

Unless you’ve been living under a rock for the past two weeks, you would’ve caught onto the fact that we’re in the midst of Black History Month. As a Black woman, I can say with confidence that Black lives and culture should be celebrated 24-hours a day, seven days a week, and 365 days a year, but the added amplification will always be appreciated.



The ongoing pandemic has been dreadful for all kinds of businesses, but even more catastrophic for those that are Black-owned. In fact, according to CBS, about 40% of Black businesses are not expected to survive after all is said and done. And given this article was written in June, we can probably bump up that percentage a few points. This makes it all the more important to highlight and engage the businesses we know with the platform we have.



Over here at The Inventory, I thought it necessary to expose you all to the breadth of brands and items made by Black people that have the potential to transform your life in some way. We’ll uplift tech products, lifestyle brands, and everything else to support a community that has been the backbone of America since 1619.

