Biolite's Latest Head Lamp Is The One For Everyone

Biolite HeadLamp 200 Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Super easy to use, unobtrusive and lightweight, comfortable, and super-versatile, Biolite’s recently announced HeadLamp 200 is the perfect headlamp for just about everybody.

Compared to its similarly priced competitors, the HeadLamp 200 offers far and away the most features. Priced at $45, it’s one of the few in that range that offers an adjustable light position. It’ll swivel and adjust into four positions, which is super handy. For instance, you can point the light downward when you want to see what’s in the ground in front of you while keeping your eyes squarely on what’s ahead.

The lamp offers several lighting modes. You can cycle through a red flood, white spot, red strobe, and white strobe by tapping the only button on the headlamp.

The red light is especially helpful when you want to see what you’re doing without disturbing everyone around you with a harsh red light.

As its name would suggest, it outputs a maximum of 200 lumens of light, but you can press and hold the function button to dim it down to 5 lumens. On max brightness, it’ll last for about 3 hours.

It’s also rated for IPX4 water resistance, which means they’re sweat-proof and safe from splashes of water from any direction.

With its diminutive size, super comfortable band, and lightweight build (0.64 oz,) it offered one of the most pleasant experiences I’ve had wearing a headlamp. It feels well-balanced, and since there’s no unsightly battery pack is a huge bonus.

But, of course, it’s not perfect. For some people, 200 lumens may not be enough. And its small battery isn’t suited for longer backtracking trips.

It charges with micro USB, which is pretty disappointing (I mean, it’s 2020) but to its credit, not many outdoor companies have moved toward USB-C.

For the average person, who just wants a light-weight headlamp without having to spend too much money, the Biolite HeadLamp 200 is perfect. It comes in Midnight Gray, Ember Red, Moss Green, and Ocean Teal.