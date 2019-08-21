Big Blanket Co. Weighted Blanket | Kickstarter

Big Blanket Co. specializes in—wait for it—big blankets. And now, they’re finally coming out with a really big weighted blanket.

Checking in at 120" x 100" and a whopping 30 pounds, this is, without question, the biggest weighted blanket out there. It’s big enough to share on the couch, and even big enough to use as a comforter on a king bed. It also ships with a washable duvet cover so you don’t have to actually wash the weighted blanket insert, which would probably be impossible without commercial-grade equipment.



I will say, as someone that normally uses a smaller, 25 pound blanket, the sheer size of the Big Blanket means the weight is distributed over a larger area, and thus, less heavy-feeling on the body. If you’re used to a 15 pound blanket, the Big Blanket will probably have a similarly cozy and stress-reducing feel, albeit one you can share with a partner. But I do wish the Big Blanket was available with 40 or even 50 pound versions.

The Big Blanket weighted blanket is available now on Kickstarter from $229, in a variety of colors. Shipments are expected in November, right as it starts to get cold out.