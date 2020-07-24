Best Buy Opens Sign-Ups for Xbox Series X and Halo: Infinite Pre-Order Notifications

Image : Best Buy

Following Microsoft’s big Xbox Showcase, Best Buy has spawned a nice big portal where you can learn more about the Xbox Series X and sign up to be notified when pre-sales go live ahead of an anticipated holiday 2020 launch.

We saw tons of games for the console—some readying for launch, some probably not—including Halo: Infinite, a brand new Forza, Hellblade II, Xbox’s first-ever Dragon Quest game, and an Obsidian game about tiny creepy corn children. We also learned we’re getting a brand new Fable game that hopefully won’t be another cheap spin-off. Check out the full recap here.

If you’re interested pledging your dollars to pre-order the Xbox Series X, you can’t do so today, but by signing up, you’ll give yourself a better chance to catch the wave before they’re sold out.

Best Buy also has sign-ups live for Halo: Infinite, which we know will be an Xbox Smart Delivery title, so pre-order it now, play it on the Xbox One X and PC the day it comes out, and get a better version on the Xbox Series X automatically when you upgrade.