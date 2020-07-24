It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
GamingXbox One

Best Buy Opens Sign-Ups for Xbox Series X and Halo: Infinite Pre-Order Notifications

hezeqiyah
Quentyn Kennemer
Filed to:Xbox Series X
Xbox Series XBest BuyBest Buy DealsVideo GamesGamingMicrosoftXboxXbox One
69
Save
Illustration for article titled Best Buy Opens Sign-Ups for Xbox Series X and iHalo: Infinite/i Pre-Order Notifications
Image: Best Buy

Sign up for Xbox Series X Pre-Order Notifications | Best Buy

Following Microsoft’s big Xbox Showcase, Best Buy has spawned a nice big portal where you can learn more about the Xbox Series X and sign up to be notified when pre-sales go live ahead of an anticipated holiday 2020 launch.

Advertisement

We saw tons of games for the console—some readying for launch, some probably not—including Halo: Infinite, a brand new Forza, Hellblade II, Xbox’s first-ever Dragon Quest game, and an Obsidian game about tiny creepy corn children. We also learned we’re getting a brand new Fable game that hopefully won’t be another cheap spin-off. Check out the full recap here.

Advertisement

If you’re interested pledging your dollars to pre-order the Xbox Series X, you can’t do so today, but by signing up, you’ll give yourself a better chance to catch the wave before they’re sold out.

Best Buy also has sign-ups live for Halo: Infinite, which we know will be an Xbox Smart Delivery title, so pre-order it now, play it on the Xbox One X and PC the day it comes out, and get a better version on the Xbox Series X automatically when you upgrade.

G/O Media may get a commission
10% off Blue Light Glasses