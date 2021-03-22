9.0 Sport Collection | Beginning Boutique



As vaccines are ramping up, everyone is envisioning a near-future of safe activities outside their homes for the first time in forever. Besides planning out a location for a possible vacation to finally let loose after a trash year of loss and overall stress, the second thing to cross your mind would be what to wear on that nice and warm Caribbean getaway.

Beginning Boutique has got you covered. The brand recently launched its first line of vacation-wear called 9.0 Sport. It’s a follow-up to 9.0 Swim, which, as you can imagine, is mostly composed of swimwear. The 16-piece collection includes go-to loungewear in spring and summer colors, white and powder blue, as well as trendy monochromatic ski apparel. The goal? To provide comfy, but fashionable, sweatpants and shirts as to not rattle us too much from the norm of pandemic pajamas we’ve all been wearing this past year.

When asked about the line, product manager Shalini Ganapathy said “We focused on luxe quality complemented by trending shapes and colors with this range. All pieces are heroes and easily transferable all-year-long.”

Ganapathy also says the Moritz Reversible Puffer Jacket and Mountain Scarf are set to be a favorite in the brand’s signature chocolate and black logo print.

The collection starts at $40 and is available on Afterpay, which means you can split your payments into four, making it easier on your pockets while you stack your closet with new additions.

The collaboration is part of Beginning Boutique’s expansion into the US and extensive work with influencers across the globe. In fact, even though it was designed by our Aussie friends, it was inspired by celebrity muses Hailey Bieber, Kendall, and Kylie Jenner.



Recently, the brand has pushed into TikTok where it has worked with major influencers like Addison Rae, Charli D’Amelio, and Loren. Sounds like there’s much more in store. Check out the collection here and let us know what you think in the comments!