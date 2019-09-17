Image: Amazon

Baby, you may have been born this way, but if you enjoy enhancing your natural beauty with bold makeup looks from time to time—or if you’re just a major Little Monster—head over to Amazon, where Lady Gaga’s Haus Laboratories is now on sale.



The line is packed with over 30 eye and lip products. Among the range of liquid eyeliners, liquid eyeshadows, lip glosses, and lip liners are a few highly Gaga-esque buys: This $25 black Face Masque Armor Sticker is reminiscent of the singer’s Super Bowl Halftime Show makeup, while the Wingtip Eyeliner Stickers (part of the $35 Eye Armor Kit) are just downright practical.

In terms of color, the brand certainly features highly wearable pinks, beiges, and browns, but in true Lady Gaga fashion, bolder hues are also in the mix, including gold, black, and emerald green sparkly liquid shadow—officially called, Glam Attack Liquid Shimmer Powder. All Haus Laboratories offerings are under $50, and the most expensive items seem to be sets of multiple products, so your poker face won’t cost a fortune to makeup up.

The ultra glam collection is in line with the singer’s own advocacy for self-expression and creativity. Lady Gaga wrote about makeup’s role in her own journey to self love on Instagram, when she announced the line in early July: “Sometimes beauty doesn’t come naturally from within. But I’m so grateful that makeup inspired a bravery in me I didn’t know I had. I’ve come to accept that I discovered my beauty by having the ability to invent myself and transform. They said I was just weird, but really, I was just Born This Way.”