BauBax has been turning out Kickstarter hits in the travel apparel space for a few years now, and while their jackets and pants put the focus on utility and versatility, their new travel shoes keep things simpler.

Constructed from natural materials like merino wool, coconut, and bamboo, BauBax’s travel shoes are designed around the things that matter most when you’re up and about, like odor resistance, breathability, grip, comfort, and perhaps most importantly of all, weight.

While the materials used are the same across the line, you can preorder your shoes in a variety of colors and styles, including loafers, sneakers, and slip-ons, and all of them are available laced or unlaced. They all look great, though I think you’d want one of the laced options if you’re planning on doing a lot of walking in them.

Preorders are open now starting at $89, with shipping expected in December.