Sure, everyone wants the Iron Throne, but this Game of Thrones-themed makeup by Urban Decay might be even more coveted than the power to rule the Seven Kingdoms. The products sold out on April 14, but today, many are back in stock.

Available at both Sephora and Ulta, the collection includes an eyeshadow palette featuring a pop-up Iron Throne and 20 shadows grouped by House, so you can wear your allegiances proudly; a Mother Of Dragons Highlighter Palette with three dragon eggs embossed in the pigments; Dragon’s Blood Lip & Cheek Tint, which is cruelty-free so you know no dragons were harmed in the making of this product; and special-edition 24/7 Glide On Eye Pencils and Vice Lipsticks (both only available in a few shades). I’d be remiss if I didn’t point out the product description for the now sold-out teal eye pencil implores you steal the look of the Night King, which, nah.

Rounding out the available items is a brush shaped like Jon Snow’s Longclaw. Regrettably—though understandably after the events of last night’s episode—Arya’s Needle brush is sold out.

You should know that a $250 Vault containing all the items is forthcoming at Sephora, but otherwise, be sure to claim your Thrones makeup quickly. They might burst into a thousand pieces of ice, or you know, just sell out again soon.