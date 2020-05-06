Back in Stock, the Wolford Care Mask Will Keep You Comfortable and Stylish Despite the Circumstances

Wolford Care Mask Image : Gabe Carey

Wolford Care Mask | $26 | The Tight Spot



A lot of us have had to make do with makeshift or low-quality face masks amid the rise of COVID-19, but if you’re looking for something that looks quite a bit more durable and comfortable, Wolford has an appealing option.

Advertisement

The Wolford Care Mask, a double-layered polyester mask that is contoured to snugly fit to your face, is now back in stock after being featured in Vogue. A water-repellant finish should help the Wolford Care Mask sustain the elements, while the “highly elastic, extra-thin bands” ensure that it’s not constantly slipping off.

It’s a pricier option at $26 , but given how long wearing masks may be the new normal in various walks of life, it might be worth investing in something premium and durable.

Advertisement