Away's Gone Soft on Us

Away is famous for their attractive and practical hard-sided luggage, but now, the travel brand is finally expanding into, well, expandables. The Expandables collection brings the same suitcase shape you know and love from Away to the softer side of travel gear.



The Expandable comes in four sizes—Carry-On, Bigger Carry-On, Medium, and Large—and colors—black, navy, green, and grey—but all are made with durable, water-resistant nylon that can stand up to even the roughest conditions. And as the name suggests, the bags are designed to expand; over-packers can enjoy an extra 1.75" of space.

Advertisement

Like hard-sided Away bags, The Expandables also feature 360-degree spinner wheels, a hidden laundry bag, and an interior compression pad. However, there are a few new features of note, including a zippered front pocket with multiple compartments and a slip handle located at the bottom of the suitcase, so hoisting your carry-on into the overhead bin will be even easier.

The Expandables start at $257. So if you have a soft spot for Away bags, you can buy one of these new arrivals now.