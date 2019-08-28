Away Just Launched a New Carry-On With a Pocket for Your Laptop

Graphic : Ana Luisa Suarez

Away just debuted a new bag in their lineup - the Daily Carry-On with Pocket. Not a product name that rolls right off the tongue, but it is nice to look at. The compact suitcase is ideal for business trips or quick weekend getaways. If you hate digging around in your bag for your laptop when going through TSA, this pocket feature is the perfect solution.



The carry on has a polycarbonate shell in two color options: black and navy. The pocket is made of black, water-resistant nylon and has a lockable zipper. It can fit boarding passes, passports, phones, magazines, tablets, and a 13" laptop.



Our compact suitcase—perfect for business trips, a weekend getaway, and everything in between. With thoughtful features like a built-in front pocket and removable accordion, it’s designed to keep your quick trip essentials organized and in reach, wherever each day takes you.

The inside of the suitcase has a removable accordion with three components, which can fit a 15" laptop, books, files, and more; a first for Away . Like Away’s other excellent suitcases though, it includes a TSA-approved combination lock, 360° spinner wheels, an interior compression system, and a hidden laundry bag (though no battery in this one) .

The suitcase measures 16.5” x 17” x 9”, and has an interior volume of 36.9L, barely smaller than the standard C arry-O n’s 39.8L. It’s shorter, yes, but also wider. The Daily Carry-On with Pocket checks in at $245, which is actually $30 less than the Carry-On with Pocket, despite the similar storage space (though the standard Carry-On includes a battery) .